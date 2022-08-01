Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,456. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

