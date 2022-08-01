Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

