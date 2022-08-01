Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,244 shares of company stock worth $1,181,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

