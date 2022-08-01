Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,523 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 2.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,077,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 187,643 shares during the period.

BSJM stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

