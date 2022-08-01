Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,395 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.