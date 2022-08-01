Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,026,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

