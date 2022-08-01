Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Five9 by 5,327.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five9 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 42.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after buying an additional 159,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

