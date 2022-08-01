Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 166,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

