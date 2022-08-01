Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.49 EPS.

NYSE MIR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. 73,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,633. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

