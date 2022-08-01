Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.24).

MAB opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 577.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.65).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

