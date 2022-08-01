Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in July

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $7.75 on Monday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.