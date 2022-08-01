MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.34%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

