Mizuho Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $205.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $208.75 on Monday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

