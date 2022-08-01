MKM Partners Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

