Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Momentus Trading Up 4.8 %

MNTSW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Get Momentus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Momentus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Momentus were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.