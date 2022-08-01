Monero Price Up 5.3% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Monero has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $153.83 or 0.00665090 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $122.49 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,155,195 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars.
