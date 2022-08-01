Monetha Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Monetha has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $278,713.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

