Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock traded down $10.06 on Monday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,239. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monterey Bio Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.