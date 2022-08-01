Morgan Stanley Increases Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $68.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,594. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

