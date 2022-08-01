Morgan Stanley Lowers EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $195.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.91. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,603. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

