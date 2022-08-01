Morgan Stanley Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €153.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.1 %

SBGSY opened at $27.65 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.