Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.21. 134,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

