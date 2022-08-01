Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $16.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

