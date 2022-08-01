MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 19,659 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

