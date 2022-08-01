MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.