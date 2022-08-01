MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,005 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 802,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,527,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average of $237.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.