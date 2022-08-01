MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 150,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $282.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.