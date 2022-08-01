MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

