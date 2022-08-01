MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $29.16 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

