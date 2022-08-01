MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 3,607 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $302.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

