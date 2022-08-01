MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $179.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

