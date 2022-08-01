MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

