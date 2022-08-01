MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 28,250 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $37,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

