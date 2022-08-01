Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $338.56 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,273,140 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 31.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $338,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 152,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,904,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,531,000 after acquiring an additional 183,393 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 107,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 71.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TRP opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.