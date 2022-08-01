Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 114,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MURGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($271.43) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

