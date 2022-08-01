Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. 114,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MURGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($271.43) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

