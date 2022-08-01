MurAll Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,255.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (PAINT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $421,167.83 and $52,255.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MurAll

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art.

MurAll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

