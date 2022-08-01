NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 275,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.80. 24,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.86.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
