National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

National Australia Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.73 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.