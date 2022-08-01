National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 581.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

