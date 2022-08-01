National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 9,764.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 693,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,952 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

