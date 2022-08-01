National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

PDD stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

