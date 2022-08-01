National Bank of Canada FI Sells 21,912 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $85.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.