National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,584 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 410,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,552,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 180,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

