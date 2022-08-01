National Bank of Canada FI Sells 406,186 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406,186 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock worth $2,703,907. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

