National Bank of Canada FI Takes $12.54 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 753,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,537,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.48% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,440,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,587,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,297,000 after purchasing an additional 560,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

