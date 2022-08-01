National Bankshares Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$24.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.11.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.89 and a 12-month high of C$22.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

