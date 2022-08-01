National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $3.08-$3.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.74%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after purchasing an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

