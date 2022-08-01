Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $11.55 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.9 %

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 1,143.02%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Natural Health Trends worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

