Navcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $141,706.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,024,154 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

