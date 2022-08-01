Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 69,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 688,731 shares.The stock last traded at $22.64 and had previously closed at $23.13.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

About Neogen

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

